Tanzania: Chadema Aspirant - I'll Spearhead Agricultural Sector

9 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

Sumbawanga — The Sumbawanga Urban Constituency candidate in Rukwa, Mr Shadrack Malila (Chadema), has officially launched his election campaigns, promising to focus seriously on transforming the agricultural sector and other challenges facing the electorate, if elected.

He launched his campaigns at Ndua ground in Kizwite Ward in Sumbawanga municipality over the weekend.

Mr Malila further said that he had already communicated with OCP - Tanzania Company linked with the Morocco Kingdom, which had agreed to undertake free of charge soil analysis for farmers fields in the ward.

The parliamentary aspirant further told the gathering that a state of art soil analysis machine would be put at the disposal of Katumba-Azimio villagers, and would be functional at the end of October this year.

" The farmers who are living very far from Katumba- Azimio village will be reached wherever they are... it is very important for all the soil to be scientifically analyzed in order to know what kind of fertilizer is suitable in which particular area.

If elected, I will make sure Chamwino Lime Company based in Dodoma supplies lime to farmers in my constituency in order to lower the rate of acidity in their farmlands," stated Mr Malila.

He pledged to establish Rukwa Community Bank so that women and the youth will access loans at lower interest rates.

The aspirant also said that if elected, he would spearhead the establishment of viable small scale industries and affordable cereal storage facilities in rural areas to improve the quality of produce and curb post-harvest losses.

Mr Malila contested the parliamentary seat in Sumbawanga Urban Constituency in 2015 and incumbent Aish Hilaly emerged victorious.

The campaign rally was also addressed by former Chadema Rukwa Region Chairperson Mr Zeno Nkoswe, who said this year election would be smooth sailing for Chadema as it had fielded strong and committed candidates.

Mr Malila is expected to face stiff competition from Mr Hilaly from the ruling CCM in the October 28 polls.

