Tanzania: CEOs Golf Showpiece Pushed to November

9 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

Highly awaited CEOs (Chief Executives Officers) Luxury Retreat Golf Day tournament that was due this month has been pushed to November this year.

Organised by Sea Cliff Resort and Spa G olf Club of Zanzibar, the tournament will now tee off on November 21st this year at its immaculate nine-hole course.

It is one of the club's prestigious tournaments that bring together CEOs and diplomats from the African countries.

Elias Soka, the club's golf manager and the member of the organising team, told the 'Daily News' from Zanzibar yesterday that club has already started its preparation reportedly to be on a top gear.

Soka said: "It gives us great pleasure to announce that the prestigious CEO G olf Day 2020 will be on Saturday November 21st 2020 at Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar, the home to first and only championship golf course on the Island. "We take this opportunity to welcome all companies to advertise their brand during this event as sponsors."

He added that they have exclusive sponsorship opportunities available at the event. He added that the luxury retreat golf day is open for men and ladies golfers.

The coordinator said the 18-hole event will be played in a stable ford format and has already attracted Sea Cliff Resort & Spa, Zanzibar, ZMMI Wines & Spirits and Sea Cliff Court Hotel & Luxury Apartments as sponsors and cosponsors as the event expects more firms to jump into the bandwagon.

"We are delighted and grateful for the companies that have tirelessly supported our various events, we could have done nothing without them," he said.

The golf manager added the door is still open for those wishing to participate in the event as players.

He invites golfers from Zanzibar, Tanzania Mainland and all over the world to come forward and register for the one-day tournament.

Soka said the entry fee for golfers is 80 US Dollars, which will serve as a competition fee, golf cart, practice and prize-giving dinner.

Soka said that the tournament also aims to boost the country's tourism through golf.

