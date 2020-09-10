Tanzania: UCSAF-TSN Digital Platform Contemplated

Dodoma — THE Universal Communication Access Fund (UCSAF) through its digital platform is considering partnering with Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) for joint implementation of education programmes in public schools.

The fund that recently released over 500 computers to public Primary and Secondary Schools in its quest to help build digital literacy in the country said it was planning to work with TSN-the publisher of Daily News, Sunday News, HabariLeo, HabariLeo Jumapili and SpotiLeo to improve education contents for ruralbased schools.

"We have been working to improve communication coverage especially in underserved urban and rural communities. In addition, we also implement programmes to help encourage girl-child to participate in Science and ICT subjects," said Ms Justina Mashiba, UCSAF Chief Executive Officer.

TSN and UCSAF have been collaborating to advance community awareness on services provided by the Fund, in which the just ended contract saw former publishing education materials through special supplements and in-depth reporting.

With advancement in technology, the planned partnership will now see TSN digitalizing its contents to reach a wider audience both off and Online.

According to the Chief Executive, the power of social media in today's world cannot be underestimated, hence, making UCSAF weigh all possibilities of tapping into the digital platform potentials.

However, she thanked TSN for its endless support, vowing to uphold the relations to greater heights.

Speaking on behalf of TSN Acting Managing Editor, Ms Tuma Abdallah, the company's Head of Research, Innovation and Documentation, Mr Akim Joseph noted that the partnership would help increase their visibility and implementation of projects which have been initiated and those in the pipeline by the Fund.

"We had some very fruitful deliberations today (yesterday). We are considering partnering with UCSAF in different areas including supporting our social media transformation and improving our video production studio in Dar es Salaam," he explained.

Elaborating, the Head of Research said that the plan to develop up-to-date tutorials for both public primary and secondary school children, using accredited teachers and approved curriculums by the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA).

Commenting, Mr Pius Joseph, UCSAF Head of Finance and Administration noted that the planned studio must be a fully-fledged unit that actively helps to increase audience engagement and relevance.

Initially, the administrator advised TSN to continue investing in technology and equipment and as well adopting a mobile studio for various outdoor assignments.

"Considering the fact that the government has moved to Dodoma, it's imperative to ensure you have a solid unit in the capital," he added.