Tanzania: TSN's Pudenciana Chairs EJAT Panel of Judges

9 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Roland John and Martha Nickson

Turdaco — MEDIA Council of Tanzania (MCT) has launched the 2020 Excellence in Journalism Awards Tanzania (EJAT) competitions, with senior staff of the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), Ms Pudenciana Temba elected chairperson of the judges' panel.

The launching was held on Monday, in which about 455 journalistic works have been submitted for competition, out of which 154 were Dar es Salaam-based journalists, said the MCT Executive Secretary, Mr Kajubi Mukajanga.

Other entries, according to Mr Mukajanga, are from Mwanza region 30, Kagera and Zanzibar 29 each, Tanga 28 and Arusha 21.

"There is slight drop of the submissions compared to last year, where we recorded 6 44 journalistic works. However, this is not a new thing.... we have been experiencing fluctuation in submissions. The lowest number we have ever recorded was about 300, and the highest 900," said the Secretary.

He further revealed that three categories namely-- creativity for human development, safe menstruation, as well as chemical effects for health and environment have been added on the list.

It was further noted that 6 8 media houses submitted their works.

Electronic media submitted 215 works, which is equivalent to 53.3 per cent (of all works), newspapers 180 (44.7 per cent) and social media eight works, equivalent to 2.0 per cent.

TSN ranked number three in submission (33 works), behind Mwananchi Communications Limited (61), and The Guardian Limited (41), followed by Pangani FM (25) and TBC (24).

"For the first time in the history of EJAT since its introduction in 2009, the competition's final celebrations (awarding ceremony) will take place outside Dar es Salaam. We will be in Tanga this time, on September 9th this year," said Mr Mukajanga.

The newly elected judges' panel Chairperson, Ms Temba said "We will do justice because we took an oath. We are looking at and selecting only quality works out of the best. I insist on quality assurance because many journalists have been submitting low-quality works."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.