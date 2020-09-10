Tanzania: We Should Forge Unity to Oust CCM - Lissu

Zanzibar — Opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) launched its Union presidential campaigns here on Sunday, declaring its support to ACT-Wazalendo candidacy for the Zanzibar presidency.

Speaking at the famous Kibanda Maiti grounds in Urban West region's Urban District, CHADEMA union presidential hopeful Tundu Lissu implored the opposition parties to support each other if they have to oust the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in the October 28, 2020 general elections.

He said CHADEMA had already resolved to rally behind ACT-Wazalendo's Seif Sharif Hamad for the Zanzibar presidency.

"If we indeed want to defeat CCM in Zanzibar, we have to concede to the fact that Maalim Seif is the only leader capable of defeating the ruling party...his firmness has for 35 years remained consistent in defending the rights of Zanzibaris," argued the Union presidential hopeful.

He further argued, "Our support for Maalim Seif doesn't imply despising or snubbing our candidate...but it's in the interest of the majority Zanzibaris."

Mr Lissu asked ACT-Wazalendo to replicate the courtesy on the Union presidential front, charging that Chadema was the only opposition party which had the capability to dethrone the ruling CCM.

"The end of CCM has come," he said, charging further that unless the opposition parties join forces, they are not likely to succeed in their mission.

"This is not the opportune time to fight among ourselves over trivial issues...after winning the election; we will sit down and talk. For now, let us focus on emerging victorious," said Mr Lissu in his speech that lasted about 40 minutes.

The launching rally was, however, brief with only Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe and Lissu's running mate Salum Mwalimu getting on the podium.

ACT-Wazalendo Deputy Secretary General, Zanzibar, Nassoro Ahmed Mazrui, attended the meeting but only greeted the audience, saying he was still waiting for the Zanzibar Election Commission to approve his candidature for the House of Representative seat, before starting to campaign.