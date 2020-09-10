Tanzania: Mauya Not a Big Miss at Kagera Sugar, Says Coach Maxime

9 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa

Bukoba — KAGERA Sugar Head Coach Mecky Maxime has said he was not disturbed by the departure of three key players including defender Zawadi Mauya, midfielder Awesu Awesu and striker Kelvin Sabato.

Mauya had crossed to Y anga, while Awesu joined Azam FC and Sabato was signed by JKT Tanzania.

Maxime made the remarks at the Kaitaba Stadium on Monday afternoon, where visiting JKT Tanzania emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, grabbing maximum three points in the opening match of the Mainland Premier League.

Striker Adam Adam scored the winning goal for JKT in the 15 th minute when he received a flick pass from Kelvin Sabato on the right flank and scored with a sizzling shot leaving custodian Ramadhan Chalamanda of Kagera Sugar diving helplessly.

Maxime said his side comprised many talented players and promised to rectify the mistakes.... "Football is a game of mistakes, we made a mistake and our opponent capitalised to score the lone goal. Unfortunately, my boys got plenty of chances but wasted them," he lamented.

JKT Tanzania Head Coach, Abdallah Mahmoud, on the other hand, praised his players noting that they played according to his instructions.

"This was a third straight win over Kagera Sugar....we are keen to continue winning more matches in the ongoing league season," he said.

