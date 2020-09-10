Tanzania: Darkness Halts Isles Basketball League Tie

Zanzibar — The Isles Basketball Premier League match between African Magic and Clickers was forced to end prematurely at Mao Zedong court due to darkness.

The teams were tied on 76 -76 when the game was stopped five minutes to the stoppage time.

The organisers here said it was very difficult to give the teams a five-minute extra time because the visibility was poor due to darkness.

Still it was one of the most thrilling games of the league as both teams played well in all four quarters of the duel.

Clickers look to be a big threat to their opponents this season after recording brilliant victories despite losing to champions Stone Town in their last match.

They began their onslaught with 110-61 victory over California before losing to Stone Town 101-68.

They looked favourites to win their third match against African Magic.

Their match against African Magic saw Clickers leading the first quarter 15 -13, and maintained the lead to 36-31 before African regained composure to lead 5 6 -5 1 at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter saw Clickers stamping a 25-20 lead over African Magic that made the teams end in 76 -76 draw.

Stone Town defeated California 100-75 in another league match held at the same venue in the morning. Also won on the day were KVZ who overpowered New West with a hefty 93-19 victory.