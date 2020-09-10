Rwanda: Top 10 Upcoming Hotel Projects in Rwanda

The novel coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for many businesses to implement their planned projects, including tens of investors who put on hold their hotel development projects.

W Hospitality Group, a reputable industry firm, estimates half of the planned hotel development in Africa will not open in 2020.

Hotel development in the region was on the rise at the beginning of the year, with more than 78,000 rooms in 408 hotels in the pipeline, according to the 12th annual survey by the Group.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak is now shattering the dreams of Africa's hotel industry.

According to the data released in June, there were 90 hotels with 17,000 rooms scheduled to open in 2020, but the Group estimates that at least half of them will be delayed, bringing the actualisation rate down to 40 per cent.

Yet, there are a long list of hotel development projects that will go further with their plans in Rwanda despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here's a list of top ten;

1. Kivu Queen

Mantis Group is currently building a luxury hotel boat on Lake Kivu, Kivu Queen uBuranga, with expectation to be completed before the year ends and open in March next year.

The Kivu Queen uBuranga will comprise of 10 modern cabins that can accommodate a maximum of 20 people, a swimming pool, restaurant, bar, and viewing deck with a hot tub.

It will dock in Karongi District from where it will be floating between Rusizi and Kamembe.

Dino Urbani, the Regional Manager at Mantis Collection told The New Times that they still see potential in the hospitality industry despite the pandemic.

"Rwanda has a growing tourism industry and I think Covid-19 was unexpected. The pandemic slowed down things but it doesn't mean it will always stay like that," he said.

2. Cleo Lake Kivu

Cleo Lake Kivu, a five-star upmarket hotel on the shores of Lake Kivu in Karongi District in the Western Province, is another upcoming hotel project by Mantis Group.

The stone and glass oasis has 14 executive suites and 1 private villa with 4 suites, each with minimalistic furnishing and subtle color palettes inspired by the abundance of foliage and the great African lake.

"This is the right time to invest in hospitality particularly hotel development," Urbani said, saying Cleo Lake Kivu will open doors between October and November.

3. Four Points

Four Points Hotel by Marriott is at the final stage of being completed and should be operational by next year, according to information from Rwanda Development Board's Investment Promotion department.

The hotel is located opposite the current Marriott Hotel in Kiyovu, Nyarugenge District.

4. Odalys City Business Apart Hotel

Odalys City Business is under development, and it will be located at the Inzovu mall to be built on the former Ministry of Justice land.

The hotel is expected to be completed by 2022.

5. Mythos Ltd

The project is to construct a high standing hotel comprising 24 serviced apartments, a resto-bar, an executive bar, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and other supporting facilities.

6. Asia Shine Holdings

Asia Shine Holdings Ltd is developing a three-star hotel in Kigali.

The hotel will have 71 rooms, conference facilities and all other amenities.

7. Great Hotel Kiyovu

Great Hotel Kiyovu will be an urban 4-star hotel and will offer luxury accommodations and associated amenities to local, regional, national and international clients for conferences and events.

8. Table Bay

The project promoter intends to provide accommodation services by setting up tented lodge camps in Kigali and along Lake Muhazi.

9. Byiza Lodge

Byiza lodge is under development and will be located in Burera district- Gitovu sector, between the twin lakes of Burera and Ruhondo.

The lodge will consist of a bar restaurant and viewing area at the top of the hill and five luxury self-contained lodges.

10. Canaan Residential Apartments Nyarutarama

The project is for development of 10 Residential Apartments in Nyarutarama; 5 floors with lift, parking, swimming and other facilities, according to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).