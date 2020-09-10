Tanzania: TMA Forecasts Dry Spells in at Least 16 Regions

9 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Pamela Chilongola

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) warned yesterday that 16 regions will likely experience lower than usual rains during the short rainy season which usually starts next month.

This phenomenon, the Authority said, will affect regions that have a bimodal rain system, that is, have two rainy seasons per year.

The regions include Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Coast (including Mafia) and Tanga.

Others are Morogoro, Unguja and Pemba, Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara and the northern side of Kigoma in Kibondo, Kakonko and Kasulu districts.

"We expect lower to normal short rains this year. They will be characterised by longer dry spells in a number of areas across the country," TMA director general Agnes Kijazi said yesterday.

Dr Kijazi said short rains were expected to start late in some regions.

"They will start falling from the second and third weeks of November, 2020 in the north eastern highland zone and in northern side of Tanzania's Coastline as well as the northern side of Morogoro," she told journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The dry spells bring a host of health and economic hazards that Tanzanians will have to brace against during the period.

According to TMA, dry soils mean that certain crops may not grow properly during the period.

Tanzanians may also have to contend with contagious diseases, resulting from shortage of safe and clean water in some areas.

Livestock keepers will also have to face the challenges of scarcity of pasture land and water for their animals.

This, TMA warns, may result into some conflicts between livestock keepers and farmers if not well managed.

She said the dry spell however gives a chance for the government to speed up and strengthen infrastructure projects across the country.

"We should also expect bush fires during this period. Relevant authorities are advised to design strategies to deal with these challenges," warned Dr Kijazi, noting, however, that some areas may experience higher than normal rains.

About a half of Tanzania receives both short and long rains in one year, thanks to the country's size and geographic location.

The short season starts in October and runs until late November.

The hot dry season runs from December to February while the long rainy season, also known as Masika, runs from March to May.

The other regions have a single rainy season that runs from around October to April in the following year.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.