Tanzania: August Inflation Stagnates at 3.3%, NBS Reveals

9 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Annual headline inflation rate for August, 2020 stagnated at 3.3 percent as it was recorded in the preceding month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), announced yesterday.

Bureau's Population Census and Social Statistics acting director Ruth Minja said the trend suggested that the speed of price change for commodities for the year ended August, 2020 has remained constant as that recorded during the month before.

However, fees for primary and secondary private schools climbed by 2.4 percent during the period under review.

"The stagnation of the annual headline inflation rate is attributed to increase and decrease in prices for some products," said Ms Minja.

With a percentage increase in brackets, she cited some foods, whose prices went up as cassava (16.3), sweet potatoes (11.9), maize (5.8) and wheat flour (1.1).

Some non-food products whose prices shot up, include guest house accommodation services (2.8 percent), primary and secondary private schools fees (2.4 percent) and clothing (2.2 percent).

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for August decreased to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent that was recorded in July.

During the period, the annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away from home decreased to 4.8 percent from 4.9 percent.

The annual inflation rate which excludes food and energy decreased to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the 12-month index change for non-food products also decreased to 3.1 percent in August, from 3.2 percent recorded in the month before.

The overall index went up to 119.87 in August, 2020 from 116.01 recorded in August, 2019.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.