Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Court Rules on Woman's Burial

Dar es Salaam — A court in Dar es Salaam has ordered that the body of Agnes Mushi, a Dar es Salaam woman who was allegedly killed by her husband, be handed over to her parents for burial at Bonite Chekeleni Village, Moshi Rural.

The decision by Kinondoni Resident Magistrate's Court brought to an end a two-week dispute between parents of the victim and relatives of her husband who had secured all the permits to bury the woman in Dar.

The court has ordered that fresh burial permits be issued to allow the woman' parents to pick the body.

Agnes was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in Dar es Salaam where she was taken by neighbours who found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood in her bedroom.

Police have since arrested her husband Jeremiah Duma for questioning over the death allegedly caused by squabbles between the two.

The death left relatives of the two families embroiled in a burial dispute with each side claim right to bury the body at their chosen place.

The court had in August 27, 2020 temporarily blocked the burial of Agnes pending hearing and determination of an application filed by her parents who wanted to be allowed to bury their daughter in Moshi. Relatives of the deceased who had secured permits to bury Agnes body at her Mbezi Kwa Msuguri home later filed an objection seeking dismissal of the application.

Resident Magistrate-in-charge Franco Kiswaga also directed that their three children be allowed to travel to bury their mother and put in the custody of a paternal uncle upon return.

Early, the court was informed that a postmortem report showed that Agnes was hit by a brunt object in the head causing her to suffer internal bleeding.

Jeremiah and Agnes tied the knot in 2013, and were blessed with three daughters aged 11, six and three.