Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Court Rules on Woman's Burial

9 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — A court in Dar es Salaam has ordered that the body of Agnes Mushi, a Dar es Salaam woman who was allegedly killed by her husband, be handed over to her parents for burial at Bonite Chekeleni Village, Moshi Rural.

The decision by Kinondoni Resident Magistrate's Court brought to an end a two-week dispute between parents of the victim and relatives of her husband who had secured all the permits to bury the woman in Dar.

The court has ordered that fresh burial permits be issued to allow the woman' parents to pick the body.

Agnes was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in Dar es Salaam where she was taken by neighbours who found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood in her bedroom.

Police have since arrested her husband Jeremiah Duma for questioning over the death allegedly caused by squabbles between the two.

The death left relatives of the two families embroiled in a burial dispute with each side claim right to bury the body at their chosen place.

The court had in August 27, 2020 temporarily blocked the burial of Agnes pending hearing and determination of an application filed by her parents who wanted to be allowed to bury their daughter in Moshi. Relatives of the deceased who had secured permits to bury Agnes body at her Mbezi Kwa Msuguri home later filed an objection seeking dismissal of the application.

Resident Magistrate-in-charge Franco Kiswaga also directed that their three children be allowed to travel to bury their mother and put in the custody of a paternal uncle upon return.

Early, the court was informed that a postmortem report showed that Agnes was hit by a brunt object in the head causing her to suffer internal bleeding.

Jeremiah and Agnes tied the knot in 2013, and were blessed with three daughters aged 11, six and three.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.