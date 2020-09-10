Tanzania: Airtel Tanzania to Issue Sh3.6 Billion Dividends to Customers

9 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania has today September 9 announced that it will disburse Sh3.6 billion to its customers for their loyalty in use of Airtel Money services.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam Airtel Money director Isaack Nchunda said the interest will be distributed to all Airtel Money customers and agents who have been using mobile money services across the country for a period between October 2019 and March 2020.

According to Nchunda, Airtel has been giving back accrued interest to all Airtel Money customers and agents since 2015.

"We give back to Airtel Money customers and agents depending on the amount of balance one has on Airtel Money account on daily basis. So far, since 2015 to date Airtel has disbursed Sh24 billion to customers and agents countrywide, said Nchunda.

Nchunda said that customers can use their dividends to buy different bundles, buy airtime, pay bills such as Dawasco, LUKU, Dstv but also customers can cash out for personal use or send to their loved ones.

Speaking at the same occasion, Airtel corporate communications director Beatrice Singano said that every Airtel Money customer and agent will receive their interest through their Airtel Money accounts with effect from today, September 9.

"I call on the agents to continue offering the best services to our customers countrywide in the coming quarter so that they may continue enjoying their Airtel Money share quarterly," said Ms, Singano.

