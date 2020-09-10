Tanzania: Magufuli Remembers His 2015 Push-Ups as He Campaigns in Geita

9 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Geita — The ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli signaled that he was physically fit to occupy the top office on the land when he conducted push-ups while campaigning on Wednesday, September 09, 2020.

During the 2015 election campaigns, Dr Magufuli conducted a similar exercise while campaigning.

Dr Magufuli, who is seeking re-election in the October 28, 2020 General Election, conducted the pushups on Wednesday when he held a public rally at Kalangalala grounds.

Addressing the audience, he promised a number of issues - ranging from improving the mining, tourism, infrastructure and health services - when he gets re-elected.

At the rally, Dr Magufuli also asked Geita parliamentary candidate and current deputy minister for Tourism, Mr Costantine Kanyasu to apologise to his voters, saying he had been informed that there had been a plot to boo at him.

"I know someone who was not nominated during CCM primaries is not happy and was attempting to mobilise people to boo at Mr Kanyasu. I have taken note of that but for now, Kanyasu is our candidate," said Dr Magufuli.

He invited Mr Kanyasu and asked him to apologise to Geita residents if he erred anywhere in the last five years when he served as MP.

Mr Kanyasu apologised.

"When you, Mr President, appointed me deputy minister, I did not have enough time to meet my people in the constituency and some people were not happy because I was not available in the constituency as frequently as they had expected. I apologise for that and please vote for CCM," said Mr Kanyasu who is defending the parliamentary seat.

After his speech and introducing other CCM parliamentary and word councillorship candidates from the region, Dr Magufuli approached the stage where the party's Tanzania One Theater (TOT) band was performing.

He danced, beat the drums before performing the push-ups.

