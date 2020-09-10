Cameroon: Election of Regional Councillors - Operation Already On the Rails

After the convening electoral colleges for the December 6, 2020 poll, the ball is now on the court of the different stakeholders.

The different stakeholders in Cameroon's electoral process are already bracing up for the first ever election of Regional Councillors following President Paul Biya's decision in Decree No. 2020/547 of 07 September 2020 to convene the electoral colleges for the election of Regional Councillors slated for Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Political parties that wish to run for election in all or some of the 58 constituencies which also correspond to Cameroon's 58 Divisions are back to the drawing board to nominate the best candidates, specifically for the election of the category of the delegates of Divisions. They are working with the knowledge that according to Section 181 (1) of the Electoral Code, « Candidatures shall, within 15 days from the convening of the electorate, be made out in nomination papers in three copies, bearing the legalised signature of the candidates and submitted at the council branch of Elections Cameroon against a receipt. » For the other category of the electoral college which is traditional rulers who have to elect their peers as representatives of traditional rulers in the Regional Councils, aspiring candidates also have to submit their lists at ELECAM within the 15 days. Both aspirants for delegates of divisions and representatives of traditional rulers have to start compiling their documents as contained in Sections 181 (2) and 182 of the Electoral Code.

The administration whose agent in the electoral process is the Ministry of Territorial Administration is already at work and promising to within its powers ensure security, accreditation of observers and work with other stakeholders. A few hours after the decree to convene the electoral colleges for the election of Regional Councillors was broadcast, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji gave a press conference in Yaounde during which he promised the administration's support in the electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Director General of Elections in the elections organising institution, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), Erik Essoussè reacting to the convening of the electoral colleges for the election said ELECAM was not surprised and stated that they were ready. After the reaction on September 7, 2020, the Vice Chairperson of ELECAM's Electoral Board, Appoline Marie Amugu chaired a preparatory meeting in Yaounde the following day, September 8, 2020. Following Section 258 (1) of the Electoral Code, « The divisional branch of Elections Cameroon shall draw up an electoral list comprising members of the two electoral colleges. » The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has promised among other things, to provide ELECAM with the database of traditional chiefdoms whose heads constitute the electoral college and candidates for the representatives of traditional rulers.

In all the electoral process is already on the rails and every stakeholder is expected to put hands on deck to ensure the success of the poll that will come to complete Cameroon's democratic institutions.