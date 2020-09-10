Cameroon: Situation in NW/SW - Separatist 'General' Neutralised

5th Joint Military/Gendarmerie Region Commanders state preparedness to hunt pepetrators of violence in Bamenda and neighbourhoods.

The corpse of a certain Fonte, also known as "General Mad Dog", was an attraction in Bamenda on September, 6, 2020. Inhabitants rushed to see the corpse of the man, allegedly linked to many of the abductions, rape and killings that rock Bamenda and neighbourhoods in recent times. Passersby watched the corpse at the City Chemist- Round About, Down town with defense and security elements very much around until the Commanders of the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Region, Brigadier Generals Nka Valere and Ekongwese Divine arrived with a message for the population to collaborate towards the hunting of more pepetrators of violence.

It emerged from Brigadier General Nka Valere that Fonte was neutralised, following the coordinated plan of the defense and security forces. He stated the preparedness of the forces to give the city a fresh push in security. He said late Fonte is linked to several abductions, rape, killings of civilians and security forces in the city. He is associated with the recent robbery of a micro- finance institution in Bamenda. Brigadier General Nka Valere stated the readiness of the forces to enforce the decision of Mezam SDO and the City Mayor, prohibiting the circulation of motorcycles in some major streets of Bamenda.

He appealed to the population to stand by the decision to help matters in hunting criminals for a return to peace and security.

In effect, Press Release No. 020/PR/GNW/IG of 4th September, 2020 by the Governor of the North West has restricted the circulation of personal, service and commercial motorcycles in some neighbourhoods of Bamenda I, II and III sub divisions in efforts to step up security and the protection of people and property in the face of an upsurge in violence blamed on separatist fighters. P

rohibited for use by motorcycles includes streets linking the hospital Roundabout in Bamenda II Sub division, City chemist- Roubdabout- Veterinary junction- Ayaba- T junction-comnercial Avenue etc. Also involved is the city chemist- Rendez vous- Army Rescue -city vouncil- veterinary junction, Finance junctiin-Veterinary junction-, Finance junction-Foncha street, Cow street- Ghana street, Foncha street- Ntaseng-city council, Banenda market- Governor's junction. Governor's junction - Hot spot- End of Tar,Customs junction - Mile I.The Governor's Press Release links most violent incidents and abductions in the region to the use of motorcycles for the wrong reasons.