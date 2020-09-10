Tanzania: Air Tanzania Resume Flights to the Comoros

9 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has announced the resumption of scheduled flights between Dar es Salaam and Hahaya, The Comoros with effect from September 8.

The flights were suspended in March 2020 after The Comoros closed its airspace following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement from ATCL, the director General, Ladislaus Matindi said the carrier in the first few weeks will have two weekly flights on Tuesday and Sunday and later expect to increase the number of flights depending on how the situation.

"All the passengers who expect to travel to The Comoros must have a Covid-19 negative

clearance certificate and should also register at the Comoros embassy before purchasing a ticket," he said.

In another development, he said that ATCL continues to operate local flights in at least 11 airports. He further said that ATCL has also operated a number of repatriation charter flights during Covid-19 period.

"We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during the entire period of Covid-19 and also thank the government of The Comoros through its embassy for their cooperation with ATCL that enables us to transport passengers and goods during the pandemic," he said.

