Sudan Sit-Ins Show Steadfastness

Buram / Muglad / Kosti — The Resistance Committees Coordination in Buram in South Darfur have given the state government 24 hours to take practical steps to respond to the demands of the sit-in in the town.

The Coordination Committee said that they broke up their sit-in after the governor announced his "100 per cent commitment" to the sit-in's demands. In a follow-up meeting with the committee, however, the governor could not specify when the demands would be implemented.

The Resistance Committees active in the neighbourhoods of Buram described the state government's behaviour as "evidently evasive" and "political manipulation". It appealed to all Buram revolutionaries and activists to fully prepare for a second phase of protests.

West Kordofan

Governor of West Kordofan Hammad Abdelrahman visited Muglad locality yesterday. Participants at the sit-in told Radio Dabanga yesterday that the members of the Resistance Committees of Muglad refused to welcome the governor at the sit-in they have set up three weeks ago.

Instead, they formed a committee that met with the new civilian governor. The two parties reached solutions regarding the protesters' demands on drinking water, electricity, roads, and health and education services. On other topics no agreement could be reached.

White Nile state

The committee to follow up the demands of the Kosti sit-in in White Nile state, which was lifted on Friday, announced that the governor agreed to dismiss the director of Kosti locality and several other executives in other localities who are affiliated with the ousted regime of Omar Al Bashir.

The committee, that consists of members of the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Resistance Committees, said that they would have to meet the governor again to discuss nominations for the new locality executives.

The agreement will be implemented immediately after the White Nile state's Empowerment Removal* committee has received accreditation from Khartoum.

* The Empowerment Elimination, Anti-Corruption, and Funds Recovery Committee was established by the new government in the end of last year, with the aim to purge Sudan of the remnants of the Al Bashir regime. Empowerment (tamkin) is the term with which the ousted government of Omar Al Bashir supported its affiliates in state affairs by granting them far-going privileges, including government functions and the setting-up of various companies.

