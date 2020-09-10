Gambia: Did the Courts, Jammeh or Barrow Free the UDP Leader and Those Incarcerated With Him?

The circumstances that lead people to prison may be political or criminal. When people are incarcerated for political reasons they become political prisoners. The law and the courts however do not recognise political standing when it comes to legal issues. Hence the question posed is about facts that should be taken note of in our history books. It is not designed to determine who is right and who is wrong. What then is the fact?
The answer is simple.
Mr Darboe and others were released on bail after the victory. When President Barrow took over he decided to exercise his prerogative of mercy to pardon them as indicated in the following Gazette.
The Gambia Gazette
Published by Authority
No. 2 Banjul, 31st JANUARY 2017 Vol. 134 N. No 4/2017.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF GAZETTE SUPPLEMENT
PROCLAMATION
WHEREAS BY Section 82(1) (a) of the 1997 of the Republic of The Gambia, the President may exercise his Prerogative of Mercy in respect of any person convicted of any offence.
AND WHEREAS His Excellency the President considers the circumstances of the convicted prisoners named in the schedule, as warranting the exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy.
NOW, THEREFORE, I ADAMA BARROW, the President of The Republic of The Gambia, in exercise of the powers conferred in me by section 82(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia, do hereby grant pardon to the persons named in the schedule hereto.
DONE AT BANJUL THIS 30TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017
ADAMA BARROW
PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA
N. No. 5/ 2017.
SCHEDULE
OUSAINOU DARBOE
FEMI PETERS
YAYA BAH
FAKEBBA COLLEY
MOMODOU FATTY
SAMBA KINTEH
NFAMARA KUYATEH
LAMIN NJIE
MOMODOU L.K. SANNEH
LAMIN SONKO
LASANA BEYAI
ALAGIE FATTY
FATOUMATA JAWARA
KAFU BAYO
MODOU NGUM
EBRIMA JABANG
KEMESSENG JAMMEH
LAMIN JATTA
BABUCARR CAMARA
ISMALILA CEESAY
DODOU CEESAY
MAMUDU MANNEH
FANTA DARBOE
JUGUNA SUSSO
YAYA JAMMEH
MODOU TOURAY
LAMIN MARONG
NOGOI NJIE
FATOU CAMARA
SAMBOU FATTY
MALANG FATTY
AMADOU SANNEH
N. N. 6/2017.
LIEUTENANT COLONEL SARJO JARJU (G/52 11)
ABDOULIE JOBE (G/5163)
CAPTAIN BUBA K. BOJANG (G/5296)
LIEUTENTANT AMADOU SOWE (G/5366)
LIEUTENTANT BUBA SANNEH (G/5366)
84 GNA/16157 PRIVATE NJIE MODOU
SEEDY JAITEH