Gambia: Did the Courts, Jammeh or Barrow Free the UDP Leader and Those Incarcerated With Him?

The circumstances that lead people to prison may be political or criminal. When people are incarcerated for political reasons they become political prisoners. The law and the courts however do not recognise political standing when it comes to legal issues. Hence the question posed is about facts that should be taken note of in our history books. It is not designed to determine who is right and who is wrong. What then is the fact?

The answer is simple.

Mr Darboe and others were released on bail after the victory. When President Barrow took over he decided to exercise his prerogative of mercy to pardon them as indicated in the following Gazette.

The Gambia Gazette

Published by Authority

No. 2 Banjul, 31st JANUARY 2017 Vol. 134 N. No 4/2017.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF GAZETTE SUPPLEMENT

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS BY Section 82(1) (a) of the 1997 of the Republic of The Gambia, the President may exercise his Prerogative of Mercy in respect of any person convicted of any offence.

AND WHEREAS His Excellency the President considers the circumstances of the convicted prisoners named in the schedule, as warranting the exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy.

NOW, THEREFORE, I ADAMA BARROW, the President of The Republic of The Gambia, in exercise of the powers conferred in me by section 82(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia, do hereby grant pardon to the persons named in the schedule hereto.

DONE AT BANJUL THIS 30TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017

ADAMA BARROW

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA

N. No. 5/ 2017.

SCHEDULE

OUSAINOU DARBOE

FEMI PETERS

YAYA BAH

FAKEBBA COLLEY

MOMODOU FATTY

SAMBA KINTEH

NFAMARA KUYATEH

LAMIN NJIE

MOMODOU L.K. SANNEH

LAMIN SONKO

LASANA BEYAI

ALAGIE FATTY

FATOUMATA JAWARA

KAFU BAYO

MODOU NGUM

EBRIMA JABANG

KEMESSENG JAMMEH

LAMIN JATTA

BABUCARR CAMARA

ISMALILA CEESAY

DODOU CEESAY

MAMUDU MANNEH

FANTA DARBOE

JUGUNA SUSSO

YAYA JAMMEH

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MODOU TOURAY

LAMIN MARONG

NOGOI NJIE

FATOU CAMARA

SAMBOU FATTY

MALANG FATTY

AMADOU SANNEH

N. N. 6/2017.

LIEUTENANT COLONEL SARJO JARJU (G/52 11)

ABDOULIE JOBE (G/5163)

CAPTAIN BUBA K. BOJANG (G/5296)

LIEUTENTANT AMADOU SOWE (G/5366)

LIEUTENTANT BUBA SANNEH (G/5366)

84 GNA/16157 PRIVATE NJIE MODOU

SEEDY JAITEH