Zimbabwe: Bamusi Sees Benefits of Extended Break

CAPS United interim co-captain, Phineas Bhamusi, believes the extended break helped the Green Machine family to heal from their dramatic capitulation last season.

The Harare giants appeared set to win a sixth league championship, in their history, as they set the pace in the marathon, with just two games to play.

However, Makepekepe self-destructed, in spectacular fashion, as they lost their final two league matches to somehow finish third in the championship race.

They first slumped to defeat at Ngezi Platinum, in a midweek game, before going down to eventual champions, FC Platinum, in a winner-take-all showdown in Harare.

It was the first time CAPS United had lost a league match, at home, to the Zvishavane side.

Reports that some players chose to go on an industrial action, holding the club's leaders to ransom with some outrageous demands, only amplified the pain among their fans. A video of a CAPS United fan, who appeared to have gone into a trance as he questioned a number of key decisions by the coaches, in that final game, went viral on social media.

It was used by rival fans to mock the Green Machine with some even claiming CAPS United had become the first club, in the history of world football, to finish third in a two-horse race.

With Chicken Inn winning their final game of the season, it meant CAPS United slumped into third place, after their loss to FC Platinum.

Since then, the Green Machine have gone on a recruitment drive which has brought in a number of players, including highly-rated forward, Ishmael Wadi.

And, Bamusi, one of the stars of that doomed campaign last season, believes the extended break could have helped the club heal some of the wounds inflicted by their sensational collapse.

"The way we finished the season was really disappointing." he told The Herald yesterday.

"But, we have healed and reflected on what went wrong and what should be done.

"We are going to come back with the hunger for success.

"We know the expectations will be high."

The diminutive forward said everyone at the club is excited that domestic football could return before the end of the year.

"Everyone is excited that football is about to resume, as players, we were happy when we heard the news," he said.

"I also believe the supporters are happy that teams could be about to start playing football again.

"We have been out of action for a long time, so, it would be good to be back at work.

"We are professionals and football is our livelihood.

"We have been training at home but, honestly, the tempo had slowed down.

"The way we followed our programmes, when the lockdown started, and the way we are now following our programmes, is different.

"We didn't expect to go through such a long layoff."

Bamusi said the players have had to battle with psychological challenges during lockdown.

"We were psychologically disturbed by the events but we have since accepted it," he said.

"I believe that once we begin training, we will heal, and quickly adapt to the life we are used to.

"We are not used to staying at home, for very long periods of time, doing nothing. So, honestly, we were getting into a lot of mischief.

"When you are training, after training, you will be tired so there won't be time to do other things.

"Even those who were engaging in money games I am sure they will stop that once we begin training for the new season."

Bhamusi is sharing the role of interim CAPS United captain with another forward, Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo.

The Green Machine say they will name the substantive captain just before the season gets underway.