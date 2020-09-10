Sudan: United Kingdom Supports Progress Made in Peace, Commends Hamdouk

Khartoum — The United Kingdom's Minister for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, announced his country's support to the continued progress in peace talks in Sudan.

in a twitt on the British government official account he noted: "It is wonderful to see continuous progress in peace in Sudan with the agreement between the government of Sudan and Al-Hilu group, I commend leadership of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk".

He asserted that the UK: "continues to support the goal of achieving a comprehensive peace agreement in Sudan".