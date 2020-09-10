South Sudan: Salva Kiir Affirms Solidarity of South Sudan With Sudan

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, received a phone call from the President of the State of South Sudan, Lieutenant General Salva Kiir Mayardit, to be assured on the situations in the country due to the torrents and floods that the country is passing through, he affirmed the solidarity of the leadership and people of southern Sudan with the Sudanese people, wishing the situation would soon clear up.
