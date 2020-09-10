Sudan: Hamdouk - Sudan Met All Conditions to Remove Its Name From Terrorism Sponsors List

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, stressed that Khartoum has met all the conditions required to remove its name from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

Interviewed by Sky News channel, Dr. Hamdouk the transitional government inherited the problem of the inclusion of Sudan on the terrorism sponsors' list from the Omer Al-Bashir regime, which was overthrown in April 2019, indicating that the government is working on this file patiently.

The Prime Minister expected Khartoum to reach an end to the thorny file of terrorism in a "not too long time", adding that this issue was raised with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, during his visit to Khartoum in last August.

He said that the agreement signed by the Sudanese government in initials recently represent approach to achieving comprehensive peace in the country.

He attributed the current floods disaster in the country to the continuous deterioration in all aspects of life in Sudan, top of which is the infrastructures such as roads and bridges.