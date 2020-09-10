Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Finance Minister

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul-Rahman, met in his office today at the General Command with the Minister of Finance Dr. Heba Mohammed Ali, and discussed with her ways to benefit from the resources of the armed forces to serve the national economy.

On her part, Dr. Heba Mohammed Ali, affirmed commitment of the Finance Ministery to stand on line with the armed forces to enable it performs its required role.