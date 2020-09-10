East Africa: Be Wary of Ponzi Schemes - Comesa

Consumers in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) have been told to be wary of pyramid schemes that are defrauding people.

In a statement, the Comesa Competition Commission said its attention had been drawn to the activities of a scheme known as "Crowd1", which markets itself as a digital multi-level firm and whose operations are being investigated in several jurisdictions.

"The Comesa Competition Commission advises consumers in the region to be on the lookout for pyramid schemes whereby people are encouraged to join and recruit others at a fee to make money," said the bloc.

"Consumers are, therefore, advised to exercise caution when dealing with Crowd1 and also conduct research about companies they wish to invest in to avoid losing their hard-earned money."