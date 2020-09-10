Zimbabwe: Priest Loses US$1,5k to Daring Burglar

9 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victoria Falls

A Hwange man broke into a Catholic priest's home and stole US$1 500 before showering his girlfriend with gifts from the proceeds while on a spending spree in Victoria Falls.

Admire Gwenzi (34) of 651 Baghdad in Empumalanga suburb used US$400 to buy an iPhone, two other cellphone handsets and clothes. He pampered his girlfriend with US$900. It was not the first time Gwenzi had stolen from Fr Zamberlain Bruno, who is the administrator of Don Bosco Technical College in Hwange.

He once stole from the priest, but was not taken to court after the priest forgave him.

In the latest incident, only US$200 was recovered from Gwenzi on his arrest. He pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful entry into premises when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje who slapped him with a 24 months in jail.

Gwenzi will serve an effective nine months in jail.

