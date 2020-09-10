Sudan: Hamdouk - Government Works in Very Difficult Internal and External Conditions

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the transitional government is working in very complicated internal and external conditions.

Interviewed by Sky News channel, Dr. Hamdouk said that any talk about peace that does not address the root causes of the crisis is incorrect, stressing that what has happened in Juba was a real peace and will contribute to the stoppage of war, adding that it was a stage agreement towards achieving peace with all armed struggle movements.

The Prime Minister indicated that he signed in Addis Ababa with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in North, led by Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo, two documents, explaining that they agreed on a joint statement and a joint declaration.

He expressed his confidence that reaching agreement on the issue of the Renaissance Dam is possible.

He said that the deterioration in the infrastructures has aggravated the flood crisis, adding that it is a natural disaster that is associated with the high rate of rains.