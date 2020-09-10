Zimbabwe: Machakaire Outsources PPEs for Hwedza South Schools Ahead of Opening

8 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Schools in Hwedza South got a major boost following the outsourcing of Protective Personal Equipment (PPEs) for teachers and children by MP for the constituency Tinoda Machakaire.

While distributing mealie-meal, rice and beans in Zviyambi, Machakaire said he was leaving no stone unturned in making sure schools have enough Protective Personal Equipment before opening.

"I have already outsourced personal protective equipment that would be used in schools. We want our children and teachers to learn on safe environment. As you all know I tested positive to Covid-19 so I know how the disease is like," he said.

He challenged parents to educate their children on the disease and encourage them to maintain social distancing and always put their face mask while they are at school.

"I know teachers will do their work but let us all play our part as parents. We need to encourage our children to take precautionary measures so that we mitigate the spread of the deadly disease,"he said.

Machakaire who is the Deputy Minister of Youth Sports Arts and Recreation tested positive to Covid-19 and later recovered.

He said he went through difficult time and he would make sure that people in the constituency do not endure the same pain.

He said it was important for business community, former students and everyone to come on board in providing assistance in schools.

"It is my wish to have everyone coming on board so that we mitigate the spreading on this disease in schools. Let us all unite as the people of Hwedza South to fight Covid-19," he added.

Machakaire took time to pay tribute to the late Zanu PF councillor Lovemore Matema describing him as a hardworking man.

He said it was important for people to dedicate their time in developing the constituency.

"In Wedza South we don't believe in toxic politics, we say if you are Zanu PF you need to be exemplary in community development so that people learn from you. We are grateful that Councillor Matema wanted development and he was a person for all. He would stand for the people and that is why you see here in Zviyambi our projects are going well," he said.

Machakaire said it was unfortunate that he could not attend funeral for the late councillor as he was under quarantine.

