Kenya: Golf - Ruiru Sports Club Boss Mwaura Announces Course Upgrade Plans

Nairobi — Ruiru Sports Club chairman Peter Mwaura says the club will work towards elaborate course improvement initiatives during his tenure.

Mwaura, who is a former Vice Captain and immediate past Captain of the Golf Club, said the initiative comes at a time when the course has freshly been rated by Kenya Golf Union (KGU), "giving us a feel of the current course difficulty".

He nevertheless noted that the biggest focus for now would be to put the Club back into normal running during COVID-19 period, noting that "revenues dwindled with significantly low activity".

"It will take time to get back to where we were before the pandemic. Eventually, we will work to change lots of things and revenues may not be at the same level as before, hence the need to remodel our operations."

The chairman added that he is looking to stabilize the irrigation system which was launched in March.

"We will also focus on improving service delivery at the Club and boosting members comfort. This includes enhancing the offering beyond the current propositions such as golf, bowling and swimming."

"The needs of the membership are changing substantially, with growing demand for a banquet of services especially around fitness. That we have to consider going forward."

Mwaura was in late June elected the youngest chairman of the club.

The 38-year-old Mwaura started as a vice captain of Ruiru in 2017 and served for two years as the captain in 2018 and 2019.

Mwaura was elected at a virtual Annual General Meeting unopposed to take over the leadership of the club from James Muraguri who served for two years.

As the captain, Mwaura, now the Communication Manager at KCB, was instrumental in the rolling out of the 18-hole irrigation system which was launched earlier this year.