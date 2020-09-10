Zimbabwe: Police to Impound Unlicensed Vehicles

8 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Tuesday said it will soon be impounding unlicensed or vehicles not displaying number plates while urging motorists to get the permanent plates.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi warned that motorists found wanting will be arrested.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that checks with Central Vehicle Registry [CVR] have revealed that they have some stocks of permanent vehicle registration plates.

"In this regard, all vehicle owners who are displaying temporary plates for 2019 and backwards are implored to visit Central Vehicle Registry offices and acquire the permanent plates with immediate effect. Any vehicles seen on the road without displaying number plates will therefore be impounded by police officers on roadblocks and checkpoints," said Nyathi.

According to the statement, the Central Vehicle Registry has advised the police that the permanent plates are costing USD$80.00.

"Motorists are urged to be exemplary on the roads and ensure they drive vehicles which are legally registered for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country," Nyathi further stated.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 10398 motorists since the commencement of the operation against motor vehicles owners who operating public transport without exemption.

Central Vehicle RegistryPolice

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.