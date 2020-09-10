Cameroon: North West - Challenges Ahead of December 6 Election

Security challenges continue to preoccupy inhabitants towards the elections into the Regional Council and Regional House of Chiefs.

Elections into the Regional Council and Regional House of Chiefs scheduled for December 6, 2020 is not very topical on the streets of Bamenda and neighbourhoods though; some informed opinion in the region believe that the exercise will be a plus for the advancement of democracy and the enhancement of the General Code to institute Regional and Local Authorities.

The subject on most lips is the security crisis rocking the region. Many are scratching their hair for answers on how the elections will come and go without casualties in a region where fear is spread by opponents of elections. It is against this backdrop that administrative and security authorities have been mobilizing the population with messages about a comprehensive insurance for security before, during and after the election.

The fear element continues to reign in the region whose inhabitants suffer pain; blamed on the socio-political and security crisis. The North West will be electing 70 Delegates of Division and 20 Representatives of traditional rulers into the House of Chiefs during the December election. Ahead of the exercise, many in the region think that it will be an all CPDM event. The ruling party emerged with a domineering attitude from the February 9th, 2020 municipal elections. In effect, CPDM party councillors are spread in 33 of the overall 34 municipal councils of the region. The opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) party is the only other political organization with councillors at the Bamenda III Sub Divisional Council. Worse still; the leadership of the SDF party has threatened to boycott the December 6 election. That is why an all out CPDM victory is predicted.