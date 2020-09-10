Cameroon: Minat - Promises Support, Warns Against Destabilisation

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji gave a press conference in Yaounde on September 7, 2020 shortly after the convening of the electoral colleges.

The election of Regional Councillors in Cameroon on December 6, 2020 will enjoy the full support and protection of the administration, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji declared during a press conference in Yaounde on September 7, 2020.

He said, « The Minister of Territorial Administration, in his capacity as the government agent in the electoral process, will support, as usual the upcoming election by making available to Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), the independent body in the material of organisation of polls, all legal instruments, namely the database of traditional chiefdoms, within the deadlines provided by the law, for a transparent and credible election. » Minister Atanga Nji further disclosed that as in previous polls, MINAT will provide ELECAM with optimum security for the election of Regional Councillors, which should take place nationwide in a very serene atmosphere.

Prior to the convening of the electoral colleges for the December 6, 2020 poll, the Minister said, it has come to his knowledge that some « political parties » have made some irresponsible declarations by putting preconditions for the holding of the election. He said, « This is a mischievous plan aimed at destabilising republican institutions, and is against H.E.Paul Biya who incarnates them. » As a response, the Minister said, «Once again, I want to remind everybody that the Minister of Territorial Administration is in charge of maintaining law and order, the protection of persons and their property, as well as the supervision of the activities of political parties, associations and NGOs. I want to make it very clear that no disorder shall be tolerated from any political party or any political actor. » He cited some legal provisions that will be applied immediately in case there are attempts to disrupt the organisation of the December 6, 2020 election. The provisions relate to secession, revolution as well as public meetings and processions.

Minister Atanga Nji said that after the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and municipal council elections, new political parties emerged and are now participating in the democratic process in the country. He therefore sounded a « stern warming to unscrupulous politicians, looking for cheap popularity, with a hidden agenda aimed at disrupting the electoral process, that they will face the law. » He concluded that, « in case of any public disorder, administrative authorities have been instructed to take necessary measures to maintain law and order. »