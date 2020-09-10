Sudan: TSC Affirms Keenness On Addressing Issues of Women in N. Kordofan

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Aisha Mousa Al Saeed has affirmed keenness on addressing situations and issues of women in North Kordofan State.

This came when she received at her office in the Republican Palace here today a delegation of women of North Kordofan State.

Member of the women delegation Manal Salih Ismail said in a statement following the meeting that they briefed the TSC member on situations and issues of women in North Kordofan and the efforts being exerted to address these issues.

The delegation also expressed congratulations to the Sudanese people on the occasion of initialing of the Sudanese peace agreement in Juba, voicing hope for realization of a comprehensive peace that contributes to stability and development in Sudan.