Sudan: TSC Affirms Keenness On Addressing Issues of Women in N. Kordofan

9 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Aisha Mousa Al Saeed has affirmed keenness on addressing situations and issues of women in North Kordofan State.

This came when she received at her office in the Republican Palace here today a delegation of women of North Kordofan State.

Member of the women delegation Manal Salih Ismail said in a statement following the meeting that they briefed the TSC member on situations and issues of women in North Kordofan and the efforts being exerted to address these issues.

The delegation also expressed congratulations to the Sudanese people on the occasion of initialing of the Sudanese peace agreement in Juba, voicing hope for realization of a comprehensive peace that contributes to stability and development in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.