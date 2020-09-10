Sudan: Canada Welcomes Signature of the Peace Agreement

Khartoum — Canada has welcomed in a statement issued by the Canadian Foreign Ministry the signature of the peace agreement in Sudan on August 31.

The statement said that the signature is an initial step towards a comprehensive peace agreement - and encourages the remaining groups to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Government of Sudan.

Canada urged all sides to strive to reach compromises necessary to achieve sustainable peace, indicating that it continues to encourage inclusiveness, and the full participation of women and youth, in the ongoing peace negotiations.

The statement affirmed that Canada as a committed friend of Sudan will continue to support the successful transition of Sudan to a peaceful, democratic and prosperous country.

The statement also commended the efforts put forth by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan in mediating the negotiations.