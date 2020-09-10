Malawi: Parliament Confirms Malawi Police IG Kainja

Members of Parliament on Wednesday confirmed George Kainja as Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Unlike in the past where MP's use the method of secret voting, this time around they used voice nod.

President Lazarus Chakwera withdrew the appointment of Acting Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa from confirmation from parliament.

Mwapasa was elevated to the position of IG by former president Peter Mutharika in August 2019 but was never confirmed by parliament until his withdraw.

Commenting on the confirmation, UDF spokesperson on security matters in Parliament, Lilian Patel pleaded with the police to be professional and implement reforms that aim at making the security agent people-centered.

Kainja holds of a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Chancellor College and a Doctorate of Philosophy.