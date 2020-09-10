Gambia: Suspect Arrested Over Death of Sukuta Man

9 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Police have arrested Omar Baldeh, a mobile phone dealer at the 'Black Market', a component of the Serrekunda Market over the death of Foday Camara; The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect is currently under police custody as investigation into the matter continues. The deceased Foday Camara succumbed to injuries he sustained from a fight with the suspect at the said Black Market over a mobile phone, sources say.

Supt. Lamin Njie, the spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force who was contacted for comments confirmed the development to The Point, saying the suspect is currently under custody helping the police with their investigation.

The deceased and the suspect, PRO Njie explained, quarreled over a mobile phone resulting in their fight. "The deceased sustained serious injuries. He was referred to Sukuta Health Centre for medical attention where he was pronounced dead."

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

