Gambia: UN Partners With NCAC On Creative Contest to Mark 75th Anniversary

To mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations across the world and in The Gambia, the United Nations System in The Gambia is contributing to the largest global conversation by hosting numerous consultations through collaboration with institutions such as the National Center for Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Writers' Association of The Gambia on creative contest to mark 75th anniversary.

Speaking on the preparations for the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the UN at the organised virtual press conference with the National Centre for Arts and Culture on Monday, Her Excellency Ms Seraphine Wakana, the resident coordinator of United Nations System in The Gambia disclosed that UN in The Gambia partnered with these organisations to support in gathering voices for the UN75 Dialogues to raise awareness among the population of UN activities and especially to promote the Sustainable Development Goals.

She disclosed that the online poetry slam/spoken word competition, which is currently underway on the topic - The Gambia We Want To See In 2045, is one such activity.

"The submissions received from this competition will prototype a new vision towards achieving the SDGs in The Gambia and better tackling today's crisis," she stated.

The aim of the UN, Ms Wakana says is to accompany the country in its journey towards implementing the people of The Gambia's Vision for their country.

Such assistance, according to her, includes but not limited to supporting capacity strengthening of public institutions to deliver basic services to all people living in The Gambia; support to ensure the rights of children and women are recognised, promoted and protected. Also support to ensure all Gambians have equitable access to health care services, both geographically and financially.

She elaborated on the ongoing discourse on the future role of the United Nations, the COVID-19 pandemic and The Gambia you would like to see in 2045. "This global Covid-19 pandemic has revealed and amplified the challenges in all sectors in The Gambia."

She noted that United Nations from the onset of the pandemic has supported government's response to tackle immediate health and non-health needs of the population articulated around two strategic priorities. "Contain of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and decrease morbidity and mortality and decrease the deterioration of human assets and rights, social cohesion and livelihoods," she outlined.

Ms Wakana assured that the role of partnerships to achieving results guided by the five UN programming principles of human rights-based approach of the SDG framework will continue to be pursued, while further assuring of UN commitment to support the Gambia government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Entertainment International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hassoum Ceesay, director general of the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), thanked the United Nations System in The Gambia for partnering with them to mark UN 75th anniversary of the UN.

The DG discussed the importance of the Online Spoken Word Poetry and Painting Competition. As part of their efforts to support the creative industry especially amid the pandemic, he said the competition will help to support the artistes in different ranges.

He therefore urged contestants to meet the deadline for submission, 20 September 2020 as the grand prize giving ceremony is slated for 25 September 2020.

Mamat Sallah, Museum director, gave an overview of the Painting competition while Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe briefed the resident coordinator on the recently concluded nationwide tour conducted by the UN75 sensitisation team and also dilated on the Spoken Word Poetry of the competition.

The UN75 Online Spoken Word Poetry and Painting Competition is part of activities designed by the United Nations System in The Gambia to mark the United Nations 75 years' anniversary in partnership with the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC). NCAC is organising the national competition for writers and fine artistes. The organised competition is being done in partnership with the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) and the Virtual Arts Association of The Gambia (VAAG) and it presents a unique opportunity to share one's vision of the future using the hash tag #TheGambiaWeWantToSeeIn2045.

Madina Angaleh could face starvation if...