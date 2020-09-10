Liberia: 'Rape Is Inhumane and Unacceptable,' First Lady Weah Decries

Monrovia — The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia Madam Clar Marie Weah, has emphasized that there is no excuse for rape, lamenting that all offenses of Sexual and Gender Based Violence are 'inhumane and unacceptable.'

"The Word, "RAPE" pricks my heart as a mother and a female. THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR RAPE! All Sexual Gender Based Violence are inhumane and unacceptable. I condemn rape and remains firm in my commitment that the rights of women, girls and children are protected" the Liberian First Lady noted strongly.

Speaking at the opening session of the National Anti-Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) conference held at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, Madam Clar M. Weah said that since the ascendency of the Weah- led Government she has closely worked with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and international partners of the Government on SGBV issues.

"The theme: "A National Call to Action: Inclusive Involvement to Fight Rape/SGBV in Liberia!" comes at a very challenging time. The COVID-19 Pandemic is having a devastating impact on the way we live as people and our economy. Instead of us galvanizing our efforts on mitigating the Pandemic, we are here to find solution to another crisis, RAPE," Madam Weah noted.

She lauded the Government of Liberia through the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on SGBV for organizing the National Anti-Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) conference.

Madam Weah highlighted that in June 2019, her office launched the "She's U Movement," a movement geared towards providing necessary support for women, girls and children victimized by SGBV, as well as providing help to other vulnerable and marginalized groups.

The First Lady veered that despite all of the efforts exerted by her office and the Liberian Government at large, SGBV offenses still persist in the territorial borders of Liberia.

"It is sickening to hear children as young as 10 years old are being raped. There have been outcries on the penalties for perpetrators or would be perpetrators" Madam Weah noted.

She stressed that the Anti SGBV Road Map 2020-2022 has given clearer directions to the Government of Liberia in the fight against rape and other forms of SGBV offences.

Meanwhile, the First Lady urged Liberians as well as partners to focus more on preventing the menace rather than concentrating on punishments for perpetrators and would be culprits because of the physical, emotional and psychological impacts SGBV has on its victims.

"I strongly believe our concentration should focus more on PREVENTION rather than punishment because of the physical, emotional and psychological impacts SGBV has on its victim.

She cited that the DNA machines and safe houses are necessary in the fight against rape and other forms of SGBV crimes but recommended that rigorous SGBV awareness should be the main tool use in the fight against SGBV.

Madam Weah cited that the DNA machine will identify the right perpetrator and the safe house will provide temporary shelter for victims and survivors but the scars from SGBV are permanent, therefore, we should prevent it from happening.

"We must educate our men and boys in schools, churches, Mosques and our communities against SGBV. Let us speak out and not be silent; prosecute the perpetrators and not shield them. We must protect the victims and refuse to compromise with people who are committing these atrocities.

"This is unbearable and I am angry. WE ARE ANGRY! The act of RAPE must stop. Our children are the future; we must protect them. Enough is enough! Let us hold hands and fight together. SGBV must end!" the Liberian First Lady maintained.