Sudan Floods - Death Toll Reaches 103, Vast Property Damage

Khartoum — The death toll from torrential rains and floods in Sudan has risen to 103 according to a statement issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Interior on Wednesday.

The ministry said 54 persons were injured, 69,551 homes were exposed to total or partial collapse and 4,208 acres of agricultural land, 179 facilities and 359 shops and warehouses have been affected by the floods in addition to the death of 5,482 head of livestock.

The current floods, the worst in the last 100 years, promoted the Sudanese higher authorities last Friday to declare a nationwide state of emergency for three months considering the country a natural disaster zone.

Majority of the country's 18 states has been affected by the floods particularly Khartoum, Sinnar, Gazira, Kassala, White Nile, Darfur and Nahar Anneel.

Antiquities of the royal city of Kaboushia, the capital of the ancient great Kingdom of Meroe, were also threatened by the floods for the first time.

The Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources announced Tuesday that the Nile water level would gradually decrease as of Tuesday.

Prof. Yasir Abbas said the Nile water level recorded 17.65 meters on Tuesday compared to 17.67 on Monday and is expected to reach 17.62 on Wednesday.

The minister said in a press conference he gave Tuesday evening at Sudan News Agency building that the floods in Sudan was caused by the torrential rains in neighbouring Ethiopia expecting control of floods after the completion of the Renaissance Dam.

National authorities and humanitarian partners are providing relief to the affected persons. Many countries have sent relief materials to the country including Turkey, Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Arab League held a video conference urging the Arab joint work institutions to send urgent assistance to Sudan. Arab Organization for Agricultural Development has pledged $50,000 as urgent aid and $100,000 as food materials.

The UNOCHA appealed to the donors and the international society to send urgent assistance for the floods victims indicating that over 506,000 persons were affected by the floods since the beginning of rainfall in July.