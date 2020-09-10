Nigeria: Extrajudicial Killing, Amnesty for 'Gana' Condemnable - Experts

Pixabay
(file photo).
9 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ronald Mutum

A security expert, Kabir Adamu has described as impunity, attempts by the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to grant amnesty to wanted Benue militia leader, late Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana.

In a telephone interview with Daily Trust today, Adamu also condemned the alleged extra judicial killing of Gana, noting that the rule of law must always prevail.

He explained that Gana who was first a vigilante, allegedly armed by the state government, was subsequently declared wanted for killing an aide of a state governor, was all of a sudden in talks with Governor Ortom.

He noted that this is the highest level of impunity, adding that since Gana was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police, the Governor should have alerted the necessary authority on the location of such criminal.

He added that, Gana was declared wanted and as such could not be granted amnesty without a judicial injunction.

However, Adamu also said extra-judicial killings cannot be condoned.

He drew attention to Agnes Callamard's United Nations Special Rapporteur for Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions in Nigeria which pointed out certain aspects of the Nigerian Law that encouraged extra-judicial killing by enforcement officers.

He said such laws should be reviewed to ensure that extra-judicial killings are brought to an end.

He noted that Gana had prime information if debriefed would have been useful to the security architecture of the country.

Also speaking to Daily Trust, Group Captain Sadiq Shehu (rtd), said the Rule of Law and International Humanitarian Laws are sacrosanct and as such any killing of a suspect is unacceptable.

He said based on what Governor Ortom is saying, which implied that Gana was captured alive, although still remains to be verified.

He said if Gana died in gun battle like the military is saying; the soldiers have the right to protect themselves.

Shehu however, noted that what the law says is that, "if you arrest a person, he is under your control, and so as a professional military man you cannot gun him down."

"It's not for the soldier to decide that Gana is too bad for society, it's the court that should decide that," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.