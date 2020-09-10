Zimbabwe: Stands Fraudster Denied Bail

8 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

A 46-year-old Chitungwiza man who allegedly defrauded an unsuspecting home-seeker of US$32 000 by using fake identity cards to sell a Mandara stand which did not belong to him was today denied bail.

Emmerson Chigonyati and his accomplice Enoss Gwangwadza (23) who was freed on $5000 bail are facing fraud charges. Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko denied bail to Chigonyati on the grounds that he was the mastermind of the plan to defraud the complainant.

She said Chigonyati was the one who dealt directly with the complainant in all the transactions. Mrs Mateko advised Chigonyati to apply bail at the High Court.

The State was opposing bail saying the accused persons were a flight risk and likely to abscond. Detectives are also investigating Chigonyati on other stands fraud cases linked to him that happened in 2018.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.