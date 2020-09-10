Namibia: Walvis Bay Records Zero Covid-19 Cases

Walvis Bay today did not record a single Covid-19 case after more than three months since the town reported its first case involving a truck driver on 25 May.

The governor of the Erongo region, Neville Andre, said this is a good sign for the town, which has been the epicentre of the virus for three months consecutively.

"We still have to monitor the days following. It's a good sign. It just tells us we can eliminate the virus within our community if we continue to follow the set protocols. Hopefully we will be the first region to eliminate the virus," Andre said.

According to the governor, health authorities conduct about 100 to 150 tests at Walvis Bay daily.