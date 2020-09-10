Liberia: 'Shameful And Embarrassing' - Senator Dillon Laments Chaotic Primary in Nimba

Monrovia — Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, the incumbent Senator for Montserrado County has described as unfortunate, Sunday's chaotic end to the Collaborating Political Parties(CPP) primary for vote-rich Nimba County.

In a statement Wednesday, Senator Dillon said the incident in Nimba County should not have happened. "It is shameful and embarrassing; it should never have been us at all. We condemn it and hope it is not repeated especially amongst ourselves and anywhere else."

The Senator says it is important that a thorough and impartial investigation be ordered conducted immediately by the Leadership of #CPP. "Findings of said investigation should inform us as to what actually went wrong, and appropriate recommendations should be made whether to either uphold the results or a compelling need for a rerun of the Primaries as the way forward. The recommendations should also include disciplinary actions to be taken against perpetrators of the violence to serve as deterrence. CPP must remain one and united! What affects one, should concern and affect."

Senator Dillon's response comes as the CPP on Wednesday announced the launch of an investigation into the fracas in Sanniquellie last weekend.

In a statement Wednesday, jointly released by the four political leaders after hours of deliberations Tuesday morning, the parties described the violence as unacceptable and counterproductive to achieving the objectives of the unity of the CPP for the benefit of the people of Liberia.

The statement read: "Following a meeting held between the Political Leaders of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Unity Party (UP), the Liberty Party (LP) and the All Liberian Party (ALP), the CPP has decided to constitute a four (4) member Independent Review Panel to investigate the conduct of the Nimba County Senatorial Primary. Reputable and credible citizens who are not members of the constituent parties of the CPP will serve on the Independent Review Panel and recommend a way forward to the leadership of the CPP. The IRP will begin work no later than September 9, 2020 and will conclude its work and report to the CPP leadership no later than September 15, 2020."

In a bid to allay concerns emanating from last Sunday's fracas, the leaders pledge to always strive to seek useful compromises to ensure the CPP wins together, and in the interests of all of its constituent members. "This is evident by the fact that the CPP has successfully completed the selection of its candidates for fourteen (14) counties as follow, pending the resolution of Nimba County."

The breakdown is as follows: All Liberian Party (ALP) has been allocated Gbarpolu, Bomi and Grand Gedeh. Alternative National Congress (ANC) was allocated Maryland, Cape Mount, Rivergee and Sinoe; Liberty Party - Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Rivercess and Grand Kru while Unity Party has been allocated Bong, Lofa, and Margibi