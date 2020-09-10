Liberia: Bishop Kun Kun Calls On NEC to Step Up Authority in Ending Election Violence

Monrovia — The president of the Liberia Fellowship of Full Gospel Ministries and Churches Bishop John Kun Kun says the continuous waves of election violence in the country is as the result of the National Election Commission not putting a stop to the pre-election campaigning.

Speaking to a team of journalists in Bardnersville Bishop Kun Kun said the peace of the country needs to be kept and sees reason for the violence because it has never solved the problem of Liberia.

Since the pronouncement of the 2020 December midterm there has been an increase in violence among supporters of candidates

He observed that NEC remains not proactive to end the constant violence exhibited by all political parties to serve as deterrence to others.

The Bishop stressed wants all parties and actors to preserve the peace as the country gears up for the mid-term special elections in December.

In his words Liberia is all Liberians have and must take up the responsibility to ensure the country does not go back to its ugly past.

"We want to assure all that the Liberia Fellowship of Full Gospel Ministers encourages all candidates to exercise their democratic rights and we are praying for each of you,".

According to the City of Light Church of God Bishop the church responsibility is to remain the Elders at the gate interceding for the nation as they encouraged all well-meaning sons and daughters of Liberia to contest in keeping with the laws.

"I am seeing that the road to the election is not smooth and there is not much order because even people are campaigning without the Election commission announcing that campaign has started, I think the election commission needs to come out and stamp their authority to make all parties know that they are in charge of this election and people cannot have their own way," Bishop Kun Kun said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him if NEC cannot put things under control now if the real time of the election reaches it will be very difficult and bad as it relates to election violence.

" Even though I am a man of God but I don't think we have to see vision to know that, because we are already seeing it, if people begun to throw stones on one another, they are stoning themselves you should know that we are rehearsing for a greater one," he added in reaction to the wave of violence in the country.

The Liberian Bishop further said the increase in election violence in the country is as the result of what he terms as desperation for power.

"People are so desperate and most of them, they are not seeking the position to served their people, because if you want to serve people you will wait for them to give you the chance to get in the place to serve them and I think they just after their own interest, most of them that is the reason why they are picturing what they going to enjoy what they are going to benefit and that is why they are so desperate I can never be too desperate to serve people".

Bishop Kun Kun said it is important that the Candidates demonstrate their love for the nation that they want to lead, noting that if the candidate loves the nation they will not want to see it destroyed and the people they want to lead will not love to see them getting injured because of politics.