Liberia: ANC-U.S. Donates Rice to Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount and Margibi Counties

Monrovia — ANC-USA through an auxiliary group of ANC Liberia called the National Cyber Defense (NCD) of the Alternative National Congress has donated two Hundred and twenty bags of 25kg rice to be distributed amongst underprivileged Liberians in Grand Cape Mount, Margibi & Montserrado Counties respectively. The distribution is meant to affect people of Disability, Orphanages, older people & other needed folks in selected areas in the counties mentioned above.

In Grand Cape Mount County, the distribution covers four cites, namely: Mano Plantation D8, Mano Plantation D9, Nimba Point and Vonjula. Institutions highlighted in Kakata, Margibi County are Christian School of the Blind, The Margibi Private School Teachers Association, The Children Future and Orphanage and the Kakata Progressive Youth Organization.

In Montserrado County, areas specified for the distribution are:

Island Clinic Community, Lagoon Community, Old Road Chugboi, Lakpazee West Point Community, Kpelleh Town Community, Moulton Corner Brewerville, and rural Montserrado, Nyehn Town- Todee District. The places listed above represent Districts No. 16, 10, 9, 17 and 1 respectively.

Addressing reporters in Monrovia, Mr. Peter O. Sanders, Chairman of the National Cyber Defense of the ANC & focal person of the donation, applauded the Leadership of ANC-USA for the organization numerous contributions to Liberia and thoughtfulness in being cognizant of the negative impact the Covid-19 pandemic has created on the already egregious economic situation in Liberia.

The local base group also appreciated the Chairperson of ANC-USA Mrs. Mouna Farhat for the leadership role play in the effectiveness of the organization commitment and support to back home, thereby buttressing the philanthropic effort of CPP's Political Leader Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings.

During the heat of the Coronavirus pandemic in Liberia, the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) raised more than Seventy Thousand United States Dollars ($70,000.00) for food and sanitation supplies in Seven Counties in Liberia.

The ANC-USA membership includes: Amb Mouna Farhat-Chairman, Michael Padmore - Vice Chairman, Magnus Cassell, financial secretary, Anthony Gay - Acting Secretary and Arlene Cassell, Spiritual Leader.

Members of the Board include: Welma Redd, Ezax Smith, Lafayette Hale Harmon, Jackie Fatusin, Patmandela Davies, Edmond Gray, Blojay Colnoe, Franklin Weller Jr., Jesse Farmah, Censee Chapin, Jackson Keta, Dehdo Gbayue and Koretta Wolo