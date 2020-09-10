Liberia: Aspirant Tequah Holds Appreciation Dinner for WASSCE Candidates in River Cess

Rivercess County — Steve 'Nehemiah' Tequah, one of several aspirants for the senate seat for River Cess County, during the weekend held an appreciation dinner for students of the Cestos High School who recently participated in the writing of the West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Instructional and support staff of the Cestos High School, who helped in preparing the students for the academic task, also participated in the dinner, hosted at the famous Cestos city hall.

Held under the theme "Education Is Light", the dinner featured 55 students and 20 teachers and support staff.

Mr. Tequah a loyal supporter of the government acknowledged the instructors for their valuable sacrifices rendered in preparing the students over the years and assured them of CDC-led government's commitment and preparedness to bettering their lives. Tequah is optimistic that the teachers will experience transformation their welfare under the Weah led administration.

"I like to express my thanks and appreciation to the teachers that have gathered here today for the wonderful task in preparing our students for the exams". You're heroes. You've made us proud. Thank you so much".

He also paid homage to the students for standing the test of time in the face of difficulty. Mr. Tequah encouraged the students to be focused in their academic sojourn.

"To our students, you are our pride. We owe it to you. You had sleepless nights to reach this far. We'll do all we can to assist in whatever way to help you".

Each of the instructional and support staffers received a bag of 25kg bag of rice; while the students received one solar light each.

In separate remarks, both the students and instructors of the Cestos High lauded Tequah for his kindness indicating that the event will not go unnoticed.

During the dinner, Steve had a large screen, showcasing achievements under the Weah administration. At every public gathering, he would go on propagating the positive image of President Weah and the government. This makes people in the public to think he's a candidate of the CDC in disguise. The incumbent senator Dallas A. V. Gueh who is the preferred choice of the governing party in River Cess, has been uncomfortable with Steve going into the race, for fear that the party votes will be divided. Steve has persistently said he's not being supported by the CDC, but remains a member of the party and friend of the president. The aspirant said he remains unapologetic for propagating the positives of the government, adding he's not into mask politicking.

The dinner night organized by senatorial aspirant Steve Tequah is the first of its kind since River Cess gained county status during the regime of slain president Samuel Kanyon Doe.

Steve Tequah had been involved in some development interventions in River Cess of recent.

He recently broke ground for the concrete pavement of a 3 kilometer road in Cestos City. Using solar lights, Steve electrified densely populated towns of Bodowhea and Boegeezay.

The senatorial aspirant during his recent visit to the county took along a team of engineers and technicians to do assessment for the construction of an Orange towel for the distribution GSM network.