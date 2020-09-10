Liberia: Police Forward Two Persons to Court in Connection to Illegal Withdrawal From Charles Sirleaf's Accounts

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) have arrested, charged and forwarded to court two employees of Guaranty Trust Bank (GT-Bank) for allegedly illegally withdrawing monies from Former President Sirleaf's son, Charles E. Sirleaf accounts.

Defendants Andrea Doubah, was assigned as account officer to Mr. Sirleaf personal and family accounts, and Genesis David, Head of Operations at the GT-Bank Sinkor Branch were forwarded on Tuesday, September 8, for allegedly huge amount of money from Mr. Sirleaf's personal and family accounts.

However, they (Doubah and David) were released on bail on Tuesday, September 8, pending court trial.

According to the police charge sheet, between April 23- May 25, the LNP received a written complaint from Mr. Sirleaf's lawyer, J. Jonny Mono in which he alleged that in 2017,2018, and 2019, there were several unauthorized withdrawal monies from his client's personal and family accounts.

"In his averment, Cllr. Mono alleged that in 2017,2018, and 2019, there were several unauthorized withdrawals of monies totaling USD$886,580.00 and L$10,480,000.00 from his client Mr. Sirleaf saving and salary accounts, and a single USD withdrawal from a joint checking account title: "Bojelene Guest House Incorporated" operated by Mr. Sirleaf and his wife Fanta Donzo-Sirleaf as signatories.

The charge sheet continues:" He concluded that Mr. Sirleaf four accounts and the Bojelene Guest House Incorporated account are maintained and preserved at Guarantee Trust Bank (GT-Bank) Liberia Limited."

The charge sheet further mentioned that to probe the complaint, the police requested Mrs. and Mr. Sirleaf, and their lawyer Cllr. Momo to provide financial documents in their possession and if possible, witness(es) to substantiate their claims.

Afterward, they (Mr. and Mrs. Sirleaf) were sent to the Forensic Section, where they were requested to handwriting examinations.

"The investigation through Criminal Court A issued a writ of Subpoena Duces Tecum on the Management of GT-Bank to provide copies of the questioned withdrawals slips, check leaf, account opening packages for Mr. Sirleaf saving and salary accounts including that of Bojelene Guest House Incorporated account."

It adds:" the investigation also forwarded a communication to Criminal Court A for issuance of a writ of Subpoena Duces Tecum to be served on commercial banks in Liberia to provide financial records on some employees of GT-Bank as well as other persons of interest that are not in the employed of the bank."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the charged sheet, the investigation then forwarded the questioned documents (withdrawal slips, account opening packages, and other relevant documents) to the LNP Forensic section to conduct analysis and, or examination.

The investigation also wrote a communication to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Ministry of Transport, Central Bank of Liberia, and the Liberia Business Registry to provide clarity on some issues of doubt.

"Subsequent of the above and couple with the Forensic analysis or examination of several questioned documents conducted,the LNP invited several employees of the bank. Amongst them were Andrea Doubah, assigned officer to Mr. Sirleaf personal and family accounts, and Genesis David, Head of Operations at the bank," charge sheet mentioned."

In conclusion, the investigation has herewith charged GT-Bank by and through its Management with MisApplication of Entrusted of Property in violation of Chapter 15, section 15.56 of the Penal Law of Liberia. This predicted upon the ground that the account holders entrusted their cash into the care or custody of the bank and not its employees, and that some their cash deposits made over the period were misapplied"

It continues:" the investigation also charged the bank's employees, in.person of Andrea Doubah with the commission of the crimes of Theft of Property, Forgery, Aiding Consummation of Crime and Criminal Conspiracy in violation of Chapter 15,12, and 10, sections 15.51,15.70,12.5, and 10.4.

While the investigation has also charged Genesis David with the commission of the crimes Criminal Conspiracy, and Criminal Facilitation under chapter 10, section 10.4 and section 10.2 of the Revised Penal Law of Liberia.