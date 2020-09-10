Nigeria: Edo Polls - Northern Coalition Blasts APC Factional Leader Over False Alarm

Kaduna — A group, the Northern Youth Coalition for Credible Elections has lambasted APC factional Chairman in Edo State, Rtrd Colonel David Imuse and his ally - John Mayaki over the false alarm they raised against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC's Commissioner, Hon Mike Igini.

It would be recalled that the retired colonel and his ally addressed a press conference during which they alleged that Mr. Igini attended a meeting in Benin to map out plans for rigging the Edo polls.

In a statement signed by the group's Chairman, Inuwa Abdullahi called on "Elders and leaders of APC" in the State to rein in on it's factional Chairman - the retired colonel and his ally, to " publicly withdraw their accusations of bias against the INEC commissioner.

The group demanded that the duo of Colonel Imuse and Mayaki should tender an unreserved apology to the Mr. Igini and "all Nigerians who felt insulted by the kind of fabricated allegations they hauled at the Hon Commissioner".

The coalition said it was ridiculous for the factional APC chairman and his ally to attempt to rewrite history by "desperately trying to wipe out the excellent records and consistence advocacy for credible polls by the INEC commissioner long before this appointnent as electoral umpire".

The coalition, wondered why the factional APC chairman and his ally have conveniently forgotten that in 2015 Mr. Igini openly declared, in the same Edo State, then under the PDP government that would be no federal might to determine the outcome on the election, except the votes of the people".

The group said: "it was to the eternal credit of Mr. Igini that the APC won Senatorial and federal House of Reps seats in 2015. But for Mr. Igini's uncompromising principles, the APC wouldn't have won in a places like the South-South and Southeast".

The coalition said as mark of respect for Mr. Igini's "fairness to all political parties, he was called upon by former National Chairman - Attahiru Jega, to speak during the collation of the presidential elections results in Abuja.

The statement noted that the amount of distraction by the Edo APC factional chairman and his ally won't erode Mr. Igini's image as "a good example of a public officer, who has lived up to his values and principles of transparency that will be helpful to INEC in ensuring better electoral outcomes now and in the future.

"The reaction of people across the country in the last few days after the Kangaroo press conference, where these make-up stories were pushed to the public is a clear testimony that Nigerians know those who are serving them with sincerity.

" The accusation of these Edo State politicians, led by Imuse and Mayaki are a misguided endeavor out of the boundaries of decency against a distinguished man who has served creditably as electoral commissioner", the coalition noted.