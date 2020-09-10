Liberia: Manhunt Underway in Grand Cape Mount for Sierra Leonean Who Allegedly Rape Girl, 17

Sinje Town — Police in Grand Cape Mount County have launched a manhunt for a 39-year old Sierra Leonean who has been accused of raping a 17 year-old girl in Mano River Kongo Town in Porkpa District.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency on Tuesday, the Police Commander of Porkpa District, Ansumanah Kromah, said the suspect who was identified as Alpha Bao allegedly raped the 17-year old girl on Friday, September 4 following a baby naming ceremony in Mano River Kongo Town.

The 17 years old victim who was at first brought to the Sinje Health Center for treatment, was later transferred to Monrovia due to the severity of her condition.

She is reported to be currently undergoing treatment at the ELWA Hospital in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville.

According to Commander Kromah, when the complaint was taken to the police station the alleged perpetrator immediately fled from Mano River Kongo.

The Porkpa District Police Commander stated that after fleeing Mano River Kongo rumors had it that he had gone to Bamgorma Town where he works as an operator of a yellow machine at one of the mines there.

The Police Commander disclosed that the Joint Security in Bambala Town dispatched some security officers to Bamgorma Town but could not find the suspect.

"We are told that the suspect is a Sierra Leone national; we have shared the information with our colleagues at all the border points," Commander Kromah disclosed.

"Other security officers are pursuing him in the various towns in the county," he added.

Meanwhile, the Police Commander of Porkpa District has disclosed that the lack of mobility is hampering their effectiveness in responding to crimes.

According to Commander Kromah, Porkpa District is one of the biggest districts in the county with very difficult road connectivity.

"We don't have even a motorbike to respond to some of these situations; that is very sad for us and also dangerous to the victims," the Commander said.

"So we call on central government and national headquarters to consider helping us to be mobile," he appealed.

Grand Cape Mount County continues to be in the news amid a number of rape cases. The latest report of rape from Mano River Kongo brings to two rape cases in the area within the period of one month.

In mid-August an eight years old girl was raped in Bamgorma Town; and the perpetrator is yet to face justice, while the victim is still undergoing medical treatment.