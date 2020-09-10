Liberia: Criminal Court 'A' Summons MOJ Over Eight Years Illegal Detention of Ivorian Nationals

The Judge of Criminal Court 'A' Roosevelt Z. Willie, has summoned officials of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to a conference so as to provide an amicable solution that may see the release of eight Ivorian nationals who have been illegally detained for eight years without trial at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Those summoned are Frank Musa Dean, Minister of Justice, Sayma Syrennius Cephus, Solicitor General, and Edwin Klar Martin, County Attorney of Montserrado.

Those invited to witness the conference include Mr. Cosmas Chanda, Country Director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Mr. Fetus R. Logan, Executive Director of the Liberia Refugees Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), and the defendants' lawyer Cllr. Amara Sheriff.

The Purpose of the meeting, as contained in the Summon, is to discuss and come out with an amicable solution as was previously discussed in 2019, for the release of eight Ivorian refugees who are presently behind bars at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP) for the past eight years without being extradited to their country of origin, the Ivory Coast.

Judge Willie's decision to summon the prosecution was based on a writ of Habeas Corpus filed to the court by the defendants' lawyer, Cllr. Amara Sheriff, requesting the court to dismiss the indictment and release his clients from detention.

In his writ of Habeas Corpus, Cllr. Sheriff cited that the defendants have been illegally detained at the central prison for eight years without trial, something he described as a "gross violation of their human rights."

Referencing the Criminal Procedure Law (CPL) of Liberia, Cllr. Sheriff noted that it provides that when a defendant or defendants are not tried within 30 days, the defendant (s) can move the court to dismiss the case through a writ of Habeas Corpus, which he has filed to the court.

Also, Chapter 18.2 of the CPL states that "a court shall dismiss a complaint against a defendant or defendants who are indicted and not tried during two successive terms of court after the finding(s) of the indictment."

The defendants are currently behind bars after state lawyers failed and refused to try them for eight years, since their incarceration at the central prison.

All of the defendants were arrested eight years ago in Grand Gedeh County after they had allegedly escaped the Ivory Coast for the alleged commission of the crimes of murder, theft of property, rape, and arson as claimed by the Ivorian Government.

After their arrest and subsequent detention at the central prison, the Ivorian Government then requested the Liberian Government to extradite them to face prosecution for the alleged crimes.

However, based upon the conference hearing, the court will either decide to dismiss the indictment or dismiss the charges against the defendants following their prolonged detention without trial.