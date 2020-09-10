Liberia: Disable Margibi Man, 47 Forwards to Court for Allegedly Raping Girl, 4

Kakata — Amidst the intense campaign against the high incidence of rape cases being reported in Liberia, Police in Margibi County on Tuesday, September 8, charged and sent to court a 47-year-old disabled man for allegedly raping a 4 year-old girl at his

Gbandi Community residence in Kakata, Margibi County.

Suspect Fred Johnson was on Tuesday, September 8 arrested and detained by police following a complaint filed against him by the rape survivor's mother (name withheld) who is a neighbor of suspect Johnson.

According to the police charge sheet, a copy of which is in the possession of the Liberia News Agency, the mother of the survivor told police investigators that a friend only identified as Mercy on Sept. 1 informed her that she was hearing the cry of her daughter from the front porch of their house.

"So when she called me, I went to her and she told me to ask my daughter. And when I asked my daughter, she said Pa Jackson sent her to buy cigarettes for him, but while going she forgot about the thing Pa Jackson sent her to buy; so she went back to him to return the money," she explained.

She told police investigators that the child informed her that upon her return with the cash, the suspect allegedly placed his hand in her clothes and inserted his finger into her private part.

During preliminary investigation the defendant denied the allegation levied against him.

Suspect Johnson told police investigators that on Sept. 1, 2020, during a heavy downpour of rain, the victim allegedly went to him and stepped on his leg which angered him to remove her slippers.

Suspect Johnson further stated: "During the process of removing her slippers, she started shouting leave my foot, leave my foot. When Mercy heard her shouting, she went and called the girl's mother and told her that I put my hand in her daughter's underclothes."

According to police charge sheet, based on medical report and other facts obtained in the case, the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police in Kakata, Margibi County charged Suspect Johnson with the crime of rape in accordance with Charter 14.70 of the New Penal Code of the Republic of Liberia.